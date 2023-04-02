WATCH: Trump Does Duets For Money With Don Jr and Afroman In Savage SNL Cold Open Mocking Indictment, J6 Choir

Saturday Night Live lampooned the news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment with a cold open that had James Austin Johnson’s version of Trump doing duets to raise money for his defense.

Quinta Brunson was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Lil Yachty was the musical guest.

But before Brunson could begin her hosting stint, the cast of the long-running sketch show performed the cold open, a long-running gag in which the show performs a parody — usually related to current events — that ends with performers breaking character and exclaiming “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

This week’s cold open featured a parody of Trump delivering a message to supporters from Mar-a-Lago in response to his indictment and impending arrest. He began by explaining his plan to raise money for his defense:

Hello. Thank you. It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem. It’s me. Well, folks, it happened. I got indicted. Or as I spell it “indicated.” And frankly, it’s time that I come clean, admit that I broke the law and go quietly to prison. April Fools, that was a prank. I was doing a Jim from Office. But make no mistake, what the radical Democrats are doing to me is worse than any crime I’ve ever committed. And I’ve committed a lot. Close to 34. Some are saying I’m going to use this indictment to rile up my base so that they give me more money. Not true. Not true. I don’t want anything from my base except their love, their votes, perhaps their money. And I need their money more than ever. Now, you may have seen I’ve been opening my rallies with my wonderful song, Justice for All, which I perform with the J. Six Choir. That’s a very real thing. Very disturbing. Very. It was the number one downloaded song. We beat Flowers by Miley, which, as we all know, is about Liam. But my song raked in so much cash. I thought, Why stop there? That’s why I’m putting out my new album now. That’s what I call my legal defense fund, a.k.a Trump BOPs. And I’m bringing all the hits.

He then proceeds to duet with SNL castmembers depicting Don King, Afroman, and Donald Trump Jr.

Trump was indicted Thursday by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. According to reports, Trump faces 34 counts in the sealed indictment and will be arrested and arraigned on Tuesday.

