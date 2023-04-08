WATCH: Trump Penis Mocked On Network Television In Outrageous ‘Indictment Coin’ Parody Ad

A purported “artist’s rendering of Trump’s penis” was included in a parody ad for a coin commemorating ex-President Donald Trump’s indictment that aired on the CBS television network.

Trump took over the news media when traveled to New York Tuesday for his arrest and arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom, during which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment was unsealed and the 34 felony counts against Trump were revealed.

The defendant entered pleas of “not guilty” to crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels and others and left the courthouse without answering questions, and before the arraignment was even over, Trump’s campaign was selling mocked-up mug shot t-shirts.

On that night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the show opened with a gag commercial pegged to the idea of Trump raising money off of the arrest, and included a joke based on Daniels’s description of Trump’s genitals:

ANCHOR: Former President Donald Trump arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom. How he is reacting to the criminal charges. REPORTER: We have seen in his campaign, sending out emails asking for donations, selling indictment swag. NARRATOR: On April 4th, 2023, Donald Trump made history. And to celebrate this achievement, we are proud to introduce the Trump indictment Commemorative. Emblazoned with an image of the former president bitching about his indictment. And on the back, an artist’s rendering of his penis. This brilliant gold-painted coin is created using a poker chip from one of his failed casinos. Small enough to be smuggled into prison in any body cavity. This coin is also perfect to display on a desk or to delight a simple child. The Trump Indictment Commemorative Coin! Act today. Or don’t. There are plenty more indictments coming.

In her book, Daniels described Trump’s “unusual penis” as being “like the mushroom character in Mario Kart.”

Watch above via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

