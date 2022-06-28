WATCH: Twitch Streamer Booed for Saying Joe Rogan Told People To Eat Horse Paste

Left-wing Twitch streamer Steven Kenneth Bonnell II who goes by the screen name “Destiny”, got booed on stage during a panel as he accused Joe Rogan of telling his fans to ingest “horse paste.”

Bonnell recently appeared at the Minds Festival of Ideas as part of a panel discussing misinformation, narratives, and diverse opinions, alongside other journalists and media professionals.

As he took the microphone and delivered a rant about why bringing together differing viewpoints doesn’t always work to push progress further along.

BONNELL: So a conversation that I had earlier was, you know, what is the goal of an event like this? And sometimes people will say the goal is to bring together people that are thinking differently from the Left and the Right. And I think sometimes we kind of tell ourselves this lie, that, you know, there’s a dichotomy from Left to Right.

And if you get people on the Left, you get people on the Right, you bring them together. You’re having this confluence of ideas that something new is being created, a discourse that doesn’t normally happen.

I think that sometimes we try to group things together like this, and it’s not really, as it seems. I think for, especially for an event like this, and I think for a lot of political discourse today, what you really have is you have this idea of establishment, of a person that largely trusts experts, academia institutions.

And then you have this idea of the anti-establishment the person that trusts the Joe Rogans or the pre-prints or the Twitter accounts that have the funniest tweets.

And I think that when you split people up like that, you start to look at some events that come together that have people from the Left and the Right aren’t really that ideologically diverse at all. You just have a bunch of people that are, anti-establishment some say they’re Left some say they’re Right, but they’re all equally critical of the, whatever the establishment happens to be. And for some reason, they are unwaveringly supportive of everybody that identifies themselves as anti-establishment.

And I think in some ways I think these people do themselves and their side more of a disservice than the people they end of attacking. For instance, I think it’s fair to say that we can criticize some of the ways that the COVID 19 policies were handled.

Some of the ways the lockdowns were handled, maybe some of the mandates for vaccines, maybe the idea that people with prior infections couldn’t get past in the same way that people with vaccines could. I think there’s a lot of fair criticism there, but I’m never going to listen to it to a guy that is eating horse past because Joe Rogan said that it was a good idea on a platform with a guy that talks about being the inventor of mRNA vaccines.

(Crowd begins to boo)

When he is absolutely not. I’m sorry, but it is absolutely true. You cannot, you cannot in one breath say that that Democrats are insane. You cannot in one breath. Say Democrats are insane. Yeah, go ahead.

MODERATOR: Chill. Chill. Chill. Let him, let him finish.

RONNELL: It was funny because you talking about earlier, the funniest thing was that Democrats were impossible to satirize, meanwhile, I remember Republicans saying, ‘What are we gonna do after the election go back to work?’ That was a funniest joke that I heard last year. Um, but no, I think there’s a serious issue where you have problems and the people criticizing those problems — the solutions that they offer are equally like, not in reality. You’ve got people pushing for things like hydroxychloroquine or other medications that time and time and time again, get shut down where there are no there’s no good studies, no good research, but because it is the anti-establishment position, they will take it just as unwaveringly as any establishment, shill will to defend their position.

And I think that’s a big problem.