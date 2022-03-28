Shortly after slapping Chris Rock in what will likely go down as the most stunning moment in Oscar history, Will Smith stepped out on the town and celebrated.

Following the surreal ceremony, Smith hit the renowned Vanity Fair Oscar party with his Best Actor statue in tow. There, he met a supportive audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter — which reported that the King Richard star was “embraced by the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Waithe and Trevor Noah, who gave Smith a long hug as he talked in his ear.”

“It’s been a beautiful night,” Smith told The Hollywood Reporter.

At the party, Smith proceeded to dance to a number of his ’90s hits — including; Miami, Summertime, and Gettin’ Jiggy Wit it — with a group of adoring fans. Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh captured the scene:

Will Smith is at the #VanityFairOscarParty dancing with his Oscar to ‘Gettin Jiggy With It.’ pic.twitter.com/PvKrRICQEN — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 28, 2022

Watch above.

