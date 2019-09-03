WATCH: Zach Galifianakis Kills Matthew McConaughey in ‘Between Two Ferns’ Movie Trailer
The executives at Netflix often get credited for making really clever and unique programming decisions, but in this instance, it seems they deserve plaudits for making a most obvious one.
Zach Galifianakis’s YouTube series “Between Two Ferns” has been a reliable source of joy and solid laughs for almost the past decade, perfectly mixing purposefully and self-aware dumb comedy bits that seem to work remarkably well for a media-savvy audience.
And so, Netflix execs made the easiest of decisions on extending the YouTube series brand into a feature-length film (NOT RELEASED IN THEATERS), the trailer of which can be viewed above.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com