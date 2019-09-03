

The executives at Netflix often get credited for making really clever and unique programming decisions, but in this instance, it seems they deserve plaudits for making a most obvious one.

Zach Galifianakis’s YouTube series “Between Two Ferns” has been a reliable source of joy and solid laughs for almost the past decade, perfectly mixing purposefully and self-aware dumb comedy bits that seem to work remarkably well for a media-savvy audience.

And so, Netflix execs made the easiest of decisions on extending the YouTube series brand into a feature-length film (NOT RELEASED IN THEATERS), the trailer of which can be viewed above.

