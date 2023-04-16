‘We Are Very High Right Now’: SNL Cold Open Skips Politics for ‘Freaks, Crazies, and Weirdos’ of Central Park

Saturday Night Live kicked off the 18th episode of the season with…

This week’s edition of Saturday Night Live featured actress Ana de Armas as guest host and musical act Karol G.

The cold open bypassed Donald Trump at the NRA convention, abortion laws, Joe Biden‘s lick advice, and other big political news of the week in favor of a different set of “freaks, crazies, and weirdos” as they did red carpet-style interviews with characters apparently common in New York’s Central Park.

Old man who power walks, woman learning to roller blade, perverts, high employees, and Kenan Thompson as a crazy man with a microphone were among those “interviewed by announcer Bowen Yang and Heidi Gardner.

Politics made no appearance, but a slew of SNL cast members did, along with the gamut of NYC inside jokes. But if you are from the city, or have the same habits as the two park employees in the sketch, then you probably found it funny. We guess.

