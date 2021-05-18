‘We Have Lost Our Way’: Cindy McCain Tells Colbert that John McCain Would Be ‘Very Disappointed’ in GOP’s ‘Lack of Courage’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cindy McCain shared her thoughts on the Republican Party while sitting down with Stephen Colbert, revealing that her late husband John McCain would be ashamed of the GOP’s unwavering loyalty to Donald Trump.

“I feel deep in my heart that John would be very disappointed in what’s going on and the lack of courage on the part of so many of our senators and congressmen to stand up to what this is,” McCain said on Monday’s episode of The Late Show.

McCain also gave credit where it was due, praising Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for telling the truth about the 2020 presidential election, adding that she “handled herself beautifully” while her colleagues stripped her from her leadership position of conference chair last week.

“It’s odd, now our party seems to be rewarding bad behavior and then trashing those who tell the truth and are honest about what’s actually going on,” McCain said. “We have lost our way. Our party is in such disarray right now.”

McCain went on to lament the “demise of the party of Abraham Lincoln,” but clarified that she has hope for the GOP.

“I believe we can pull ourselves back, but this is going to be a long road,” she said, adding that the party is “no longer practicing what we used to be.”

She went on to claim the party was once one of “inclusion” and “decency” but is “in such disarray right now.”

