comScore Kerry Washington Mocked for DMX, Prince Philip Tweet

Kerry Washington Deletes Cringe Tweet About DMX and Prince Philip ‘Chatting’ in Heaven After Drawing Mockery

By Leia IdlibyApr 9th, 2021, 4:29 pm

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kerry Washington was quickly mocked on Twitter after she shared a post about DMX and Prince Philip “chatting” in heaven following the recent deaths of both men.

Washington deleted the tweet shortly after posting it but still failed to avoid getting brutally roasted on Twitter for the cringe take.

“Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip are chatting about together at the pearly gates?” she wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “My love to both their families. May they both Rest In Peace.”

kerry washington tweet

New York Times reporter Astead Herndon and The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein both compared Washington’s tweet to one by Array CEO Alexandra Lee-Capps, who claimed her daughter did the “Wakanda pose” after hearing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and said “Ruthkanda forever.”

The “Ruthkanda” tweet was also largely mocked, and even turned into a meme, as many doubted the story was true, accusing her of fabricating a story for likes, while others found it insensitive.

Other pundits and Twitter users merely mocked Washington for the odd tweet, while some strongly implied that DMX and Prince Philip did not end up at the same gates after passing away:


——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: