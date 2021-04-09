Kerry Washington Deletes Cringe Tweet About DMX and Prince Philip ‘Chatting’ in Heaven After Drawing Mockery
Kerry Washington was quickly mocked on Twitter after she shared a post about DMX and Prince Philip “chatting” in heaven following the recent deaths of both men.
Washington deleted the tweet shortly after posting it but still failed to avoid getting brutally roasted on Twitter for the cringe take.
“Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip are chatting about together at the pearly gates?” she wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “My love to both their families. May they both Rest In Peace.”
New York Times reporter Astead Herndon and The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein both compared Washington’s tweet to one by Array CEO Alexandra Lee-Capps, who claimed her daughter did the “Wakanda pose” after hearing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and said “Ruthkanda forever.”
The “Ruthkanda” tweet was also largely mocked, and even turned into a meme, as many doubted the story was true, accusing her of fabricating a story for likes, while others found it insensitive.
ruthkanda vibes https://t.co/TcdVMIcidF
Other pundits and Twitter users merely mocked Washington for the odd tweet, while some strongly implied that DMX and Prince Philip did not end up at the same gates after passing away:
the assumption that DMX and that white man are going to the same place ………. now miss washington please ……..
handle it, king jesus!
https://t.co/pFI4FOyRE1 pic.twitter.com/jiWGH87OEe
No. I am not wondering. https://t.co/QlSn3OWHLX
No. Not today. Please. https://t.co/29AHXVDeFZ
“together at the pearly gates” https://t.co/hyC2aAjjRB pic.twitter.com/aIMxqgJbbY
I’m just here for the bad art depicting this, tbh. Also, Beverly Cleary minding her own business in a corner. https://t.co/Iy5zHRijXC
You deadass??? pic.twitter.com/a7IUXB9YdP
they not at the same gates bestie ❤️ https://t.co/GoWlr7oqhI
What the hell is this? https://t.co/LoxN64dmVt
Not the same place. Prince Phillip is currently watching Little Fires Everywhere. https://t.co/NdDSsHHMwU
https://t.co/13YHJK3gjP pic.twitter.com/63aZjyfJFy
https://t.co/UOsBgQrenC pic.twitter.com/PbAVmtOdlA
https://t.co/58JpjRTeg4 pic.twitter.com/lFwfUTw33a
https://t.co/mFgrdzVDOw pic.twitter.com/M16MJt4ayo
I’m sure they’re talking about Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah. https://t.co/cUF6EHEmZh
What is going on here? https://t.co/cLnkErGebm
imagine thinking Prince Philip is in heaven after telling a British guy “You managed not to get eaten?” after returning from a vacation in Papua New Guinea https://t.co/la1N2yf5AH
