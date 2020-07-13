When an NFL Hall of Famer says “penis” on television, it’s hard to keep your cool. Steve Harvey did not succeed.

Harvey went viral for his reaction to Bruce Smith’s absurd answer on Celebrity Family Feud from Sunday night. Smith, an 11-time Pro Bowl defensive end for the Buffalo Bills, struggled to respond a hypothetical question about Peter Pan’s Captain Hook when his first answer was already taken.

“If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace with hook with what tool?” Harvey asked.

Hammer had already been said and the buzzer sounded. Ao Smith shook his head and answered “a penis” with a blank face. Unfazed, Harvey started to read the first couple of words of the next question until he couldn’t.

“What the f*ck did he just say!?” Harvey said in confusion.

Smith’s team, full of NFL Hall of Famers like Michael Irvin and Cris Carter, burst into laughter and spilled out onto the stage while Harvey remained still. Naturally, the internet reacted accordingly.

Bruce Smith with one of the all-time great game show, uh, boners. And, of course, @IAmSteveHarvey meets the moment. pic.twitter.com/GjiVWouDuM — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 13, 2020

Pure gold. You almost never see Steve Harvey lose it. But this was warranted. https://t.co/21tCZmhuJK — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) July 13, 2020

Saw it too. Had to rewind to make sure I heard right! @IAmSteveHarvey was HILARIOUS!!! https://t.co/p3PrFBFmw0 — Rob Fukuzaki (@abc7rob) July 13, 2020

Bruce Smith on Family Feud tonight pic.twitter.com/J1ZCDDYxUU — Aaron Groff (@AaronGroffTV) July 13, 2020

I can’t stop watching this 😂😭 Bruce Smith with the delivery Steve Harvey with the perfect reaction 😂 https://t.co/3NYBMu5LDv — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) July 13, 2020

Bruce Smith’s answer on NFL Family Feud right now … pic.twitter.com/DmdxocjqA5 — Jared Shanker (@Jared_Shanker) July 13, 2020

And by the way, Smith still won the game for his team of Hall of Famers. Maybe it pays to be funny.

Bruce Smith just won the game for the NFL Hall of Famers on celebrity @FamilyFeudABC. Still making plays even in retirement. pic.twitter.com/8IpVgvvmCO — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) July 13, 2020

Watch above, via ABC.

