Why is #Batmanday a #1 Trend on Twitter? Because it’s Batman Day, My Inquisitive Friend

By Caleb HoweSep 19th, 2020, 3:26 pm

Adam West touches the Batmobile at the event for placing his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP, Getty Images

One of Saturday’s hottest trending topics, complete with a custom emoji, has been the hashtag #BatmanDay. Fans as well as official DC Comics accounts, and writers and artists involved with the iconic comic legend have been sharing images, videos, quotes and more.

But why today? What makes today Batman Day?

The website Comic Book Resources (CBR) explained in detail last year why it’s a day, and why the date has changed over time. The bottom line is that it was created as a promotional thing, of course, by DC Comics, and people really liked it. It was embraced, after the date was finally settled upon, and here we are, reading awesome Batman Tweets all day. Which you can see a sample of below.

First, though, here’s CBR’s explanation.

The first official Batman Day occurred on July 23, 2014, coinciding with the revelry of Comic-Con International in San Diego. Although it was two months shy of the same day, the event commemorated the 75th anniversary of the character’s debut. It offered Batman merchandise and paraphernalia at participating retailers, including four masks designed by artist Ryan Sook. These represented different eras for the character, from his first appearance to the modern design.

That event coincided with New Comic Book Day, and several titles and issues launched. DC took that year’s event and expanded it through the weekend. The next year, on September 26, they did another big promotional event, and comic book stores took part, featuring artists and writers, doing giveaways and more.

With social media, it became a thing.

“The day would become an annual event from there on out, sticking with its September time frame,” writes CBR. “The exact date, however, would not remain set in stone.”

That’s how it started. But why this particular day this year?

Because today is Adam West‘s birthday, of course, citizen. He would have been 92 years old. If there’s any better reason in the world for Batman Day than that, I can’t imagine what it would be.

20th Century Fox/Courtesy of Getty Images

So please enjoy these tweets, my fine feathered friends. It is the duty of every good citizen of Gotham City.

Some people tied it to their political efforts or campaigns, of course. But in honor of Batman we did NOT include those tweets here.

Oh, the dogs? We found that photo while researching this article. It was just way too good to not use.

Here’s the full size, with caption.

Dachshunds dressed as Batman and Robin compete in The Best Dressed Dachshund Costume Competition during the annual Teckelrennen Hophaus Dachshund Race and Costume Parade on October 13, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Now go be a crusader in your own community, friends. Capes out, Cowls on!

