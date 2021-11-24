Will Smith Says He Developed ‘Psychosomatic Reaction’ to Orgasms Following First Heartbreak: I Would ‘Sometimes Even Vomit’

Will Smith may know better than anyone that you never forget your first love.

In his new memoir Will, the actor revealed that he developed a “psychosomatic reaction” to having an orgasm following his first heartbreak, which sometimes caused him to vomit after sex.

Smith shared that when he was 16-years-old, he began seeing a girl named Melanie Parker, who he said had already endured so much pain at that age, as her mother was imprisoned for killing her father.

Parker, who Smith said “had been the center of my life” since the day he met her, eventually moved in with him and his family.

“Healing the pain of her trauma became my constant preoccupation. The look in Melanie’s eyes became the substitute for [my grandmother] Gigi’s approval,” he said. “I’ve always needed a woman to achieve for.”

Things changed when Smith began traveling while on tour, as Paker cheated on him while he was away, prompting Smith to have sex with a myriad of other women.

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he said. “It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

Smith also shared that he had only had sex with one person prior to Parker, but in the months following the breakup, he “went full ghetto hyena.”

“In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away, but invariably, there I was, retching and wretched,” he added. “And the look in the eyes of the women even further deepened my agony.”

