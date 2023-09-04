Woody Allen Applauded At Venice Film Festival, Offers A Striking Reflection On Death

Woody Allen marked his return to the film festival circuit this weekend with the world premiere of his 50th film, the French language thriller “Coup de Chance” at the Venice Film Festival.

Allen gave a press conference at the festival and the 87-year-old, who has courted controversy in recent years, received what Deadline Hollywood called a “strong applause.” Allen shot is film in Europe as he lost financial backing in the U.S. following press coverage and ongoing accusations of sexual abuse from his daughter Dylan Farrow, allegations he denied while speaking to Variety at the Festival.

Strong applause for Woody Allen as he enters the press conference for his #venezia80 title ‘Coup De Chance’ pic.twitter.com/WHob4C24J4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 4, 2023

Variety noted that Allen’s funding issues in the U.S. have led him to consider retirement after this film. During the press conference, a journalist asked Allen for his thoughts about death.

“Could you elaborate on the idea of death?” a journalist asked.

“I don’t think there’s anything you can do about it. It’s you know, it’s a bad deal and you’re stuck with it,” Allen said to laughter.

“IT’S A BAD DEAL” – Filmmaker Woody Allen ponders the inevitability of death during a press conference at the Venice International Film Festival (@la_Biennale) pic.twitter.com/1q2MlmgQEy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 4, 2023

“And there’s nothing much you can do. You can’t really fight about it at the end of this movie, ‘Coup de Chance.’ we left on the screen the title, ‘Don’t think about it too much.’ And that’s to say that’s all you can really do is not think about it too much because there’s really no way out. There’s no no way out through science, through philosophy, through comedy. It’s a bad deal. And you just have to not think about it. It’s the best you can do. You distract yourself,” concluded the veteran director.

Watch the full clip above.

