Yellowjackets Star Melanie Lynskey Speaks Out Against ‘Egregious’ Body Shamers: ‘Skinny Does Not Always Equal Healthy’

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey is clapping back at body-shamers.

The actress recently took to Twitter to share a now-deleted post from author Ashley C. Ford, revealing that she’s received negative comments on her weight since starring in hit the Showtime series:

The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered. Most egregious are the “I care about her health!!” people…bitch you don’t see me on my Peleton! You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy https://t.co/W2poMmsv1p — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) January 29, 2022

“The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered,” Lynskey wrote. “Most egregious are the “I care about her health!!” people…bitch you don’t see me on my Peleton! You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy.”

According to Us Magazine, Ford similarly wrote about comments she receives on her weight, hitting at those who are “confused” that she is “not thin and also not trying to lose weight.”

Lynskey has opened up about body shamers before, telling Rolling Stone that a member of Yellowjackets’ production team commented on her figure critically.

“They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,'” she shared.

The actress went on to reveal that three of her co-stars, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis, showed their support for her in a letter to the producers.

“It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better,’” Lynskey told Rolling Stone. “I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important.”

