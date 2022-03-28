‘You Have Got to Be Kidding Me’: Samuel L. Jackson Fans Irked By Academy Awards Not Televising His Honorary Oscar Acceptance
Fans were dismayed on Sunday by the Academy Awards’ decision to not broadcast Samuel L. Jackson receiving an honorary Oscar from Denzel Washington, but instead use air-time on things like Covid jokes, White Men Can’t Jump gags, and a clip of the Oscar-winning Fan Favorite Netflix movie Army of the Dead.
Although Jackson was nominated for a supporting-actor Oscar for his role in Pulp Fiction, he never won an Oscar. On Friday, during an untelevised ceremony Jackson was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement by Denzel Washington. The Governors Awards also recognized director Elaine May, actress Liv Ullmann, and actor Danny Glover.
While several observers expressed they felt aspects of the Oscars show fell flat — including the hosts’ political jokes and moment of silence for Ukraine — Jackson fans were particularly irked by how the on-air time was delegated.
“Covid jokes instead of televising Samuel L. Jackson’s award? Mmmmm.” wrote one user on Twitter.
“Ok nothing against sound designers, but the #Oscars chose to televise THIS award… and not televise
Samuel L. Jackson getting his FIRST EVER OSCAR???” wrote another. “You have got to be kidding me.”
