‘You Have Got to Be Kidding Me’: Samuel L. Jackson Fans Irked By Academy Awards Not Televising His Honorary Oscar Acceptance

Fans were dismayed on Sunday by the Academy Awards’ decision to not broadcast Samuel L. Jackson receiving an honorary Oscar from Denzel Washington, but instead use air-time on things like Covid jokes, White Men Can’t Jump gags, and a clip of the Oscar-winning Fan Favorite Netflix movie Army of the Dead.

Although Jackson was nominated for a supporting-actor Oscar for his role in Pulp Fiction, he never won an Oscar. On Friday, during an untelevised ceremony Jackson was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement by Denzel Washington. The Governors Awards also recognized director Elaine May, actress Liv Ullmann, and actor Danny Glover.

While several observers expressed they felt aspects of the Oscars show fell flat — including the hosts’ political jokes and moment of silence for Ukraine — Jackson fans were particularly irked by how the on-air time was delegated.

“Covid jokes instead of televising Samuel L. Jackson’s award? Mmmmm.” wrote one user on Twitter.

“Ok nothing against sound designers, but the #Oscars chose to televise THIS award… and not televise

Samuel L. Jackson getting his FIRST EVER OSCAR???” wrote another. “You have got to be kidding me.”

I hope someone is doing an actual calculation of the number of pointless packages we could have deleted in favor of — to name just one (big) thing — having Denzel give Samuel L. Jackson his honorary Oscar on TV tonight instead of over the weekend. -H #Oscars — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) March 28, 2022

Covid jokes instead of televising Samuel L. Jackson’s award? Mmmmm. #oscars — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) March 28, 2022

The amount of time they spent on the White Men Can't Jump gags – we could've heard Samuel L. Jackson's speech for his honorary Oscar. There's no reason that couldn't have been on the live broadcast. — Dan Slott 🌻 (@DanSlott) March 28, 2022

Gee, wouldn't it have been awesome to see the Samuel L. Jackson lifetime achievement award presentation? Oh well. Thanks, #Oscars — Dan Berman (@DHBerman) March 28, 2022

Ok nothing against sound designers, but the #Oscars chose to televise THIS award… and not televise @SamuelLJackson getting his FIRST EVER OSCAR??? You have got to be kidding me. — Brian Fink 🎙 (95%) (@brianfink) March 28, 2022

ok back to this. i could *maybe* understand if this year’s honorary oscar was given to someone less prominent but it’s samuel l. jackson and denzel washington… SAMUEL L. JACKON AND DENZEL WASHINGTON https://t.co/Ae1w5Mrqww — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) March 28, 2022

I can’t believe I’m watching this garbage and not seeing @SamuelLJackson and Danny Glover get awards. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) March 28, 2022

Thank God we are showing twitter poll results on this broadcast instead of honoring the career of Samuel L. Jackson — Taylor Kay Phillips (@TayKayPhillips) March 28, 2022

So glad I got to see 5 minutes of Netflix’s zombie movie and a Johnny Depp movie that barely got released instead of Best Editor and Denzel Washington giving Samuel L Jackson a lifetime achievement awards thanks Oscars — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) March 28, 2022

They gave one of the best actors ever an Oscar and didn't put it on TV? @SamuelLJackson, you're one of the GOATs. We appreciate you. https://t.co/nRILRqZTK8 — Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) March 28, 2022

