‘You Haven’t Quite Seen it All’: Tiger King 2 Trailer Promises Even More Crime and Chaos

The big cat chaos is not over yet.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the second season of hit docuseries Tiger King, and it’s promising even more crime and madness than the first.

“When you think you’ve seen it all, you haven’t quite seen it all,” someone says at the opening of the trailer, which was released on Wednesday.

The trailer then cuts to Joe Exotic making a call from Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison, as he was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of attempting to hire two men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. He also faces 17 charges of animal abuse.

“There’s an innocent man in prison. Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up,” Exotic says in a call from the Texas prison.

The first season of the series largely revolved around Exotic’s relationship with Baskin, who likely will not be participating this time, as she has other priorities, and has been vocal about her disapproval of the show.

While Baskin will not be returning, she does feature in the trailer for the second season, which seemingly takes a deeper look into the activist’s former husband Don Lewis, who disappeared in 1997.

The trailer, soundtracked to Cabaret’s “Maybe This Time,” additionally features strippers, women, jet skis, and gunshots — pointing to a wild season.

The sequel series will be helmed by returning directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin and executive produced by Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens, promising to highlight how “sudden fame and unwanted attention from the authorities turns up the heat and unearths some stunning revelations.”

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners,” reads the Netflix synopsis. “Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

