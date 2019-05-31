Following in MSNBC host Joe Scarborough’s country-tinged footsteps, Fox News’ The Five is making their foray into music … and according to iTunes, it is apparently a hit.

Country musician John Rich’s new song “Shut Up About Politics” was co-written by The Five‘s Greg Gutfeld with contributions from colleagues Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and guest co-host Donna Brazile.

The song premiered live on the Fox News program Thursday and has since climbed to the top of the charts on iTunes, checking in at No. 1 among country songs and coming in at No. 2 for all genres–not yet dethroning Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ hit “Old Town Road.”

The Fox hosts’ song has lyrics like “I’m tired of all the fighting and the pitching fits. So shut up about politics.” (Somewhat ironic, of course, for a show written by and featuring news personalities who spend most of their time discussing politics.)

The song also calls to mind Scarborough’s music gambit The MSNBC host used his platform on Morning Joe to drop an EP called “Mystified” in 2016.

One track, Stand, can be seen below:

Proceeds from the The Five’s song go toward the charity Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships for families of military service members.

