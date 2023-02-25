‘You Would Have Kicked Her Ass!’ CNN’s Chris Wallace Takes Sides In Hypothetical Pink v. Xtina Throwdown

CNN anchor Chris Wallace waded into the revived tensions between pop superstars Pink and Christina Aguilera by declaring that if the two ever came to blows, Pink would easily prevail.

On this week’s edition of HBO Max and CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed entertainment icons Bryan Cranston and P!nk.

During his interview with Pink, Wallace picked at the scab of a 20-year-old beef involving Aguilera and a chair on the set of the “Lady Marmalade” video. Pink spilled the tea and Wallace stirred the pot by predicting “you would have kicked her ass” if things got as far as fisticuffs:

WALLACE: So, I know there’s this thing out now about whether or not you’re throwing shade at Christina Aguilera and there’s a feud, I don’t care about that (I don’t either). This is what I care about, I read that at one point, Christina wanted to have a fight with you (she did) as to who was going to sing which part of the song. If that had happened, because I watched this video, you would have kicked her ass! P!NK: No, well, maybe but, well, our personalities just didn’t you know, not everybody is supposed to like each other and that’s okay. And back then our personalities did not mix at all and that was okay and then we hugged it out, kissed it out, and we have many times since. I think the shade, where people get it twisted with me is that if you ask me a question, I’m gonna answer it honestly. I’m going to tell you my experience of how it happened. And to me that’s not shade that’s just honesty. Now, I should know better by now that total honesty doesn’t work in this world. People want to hear nice things, and they want you to clean it all up for them, but it’s just not my way. WALLACE: So, did she really want to throw down with you? P!NK: She did. WALLACE: Well, what did she say? P!NK: She was upset that I was sitting in her chair and so was going to shut down the entire production. And I didn’t know I was sitting in her chair. And I’m also, I’ve been, I was homeless at 15 like, you can’t talk to me any kind of way. And so, I’ve you know, you picked the wrong one. But that’s over, it’s over. WALLACE: I understand but it’s a pretty interesting story. P!NK: It is an interesting story, but it probably happens every day. In every workplace. People just, some people don’t get along and then they figure it out and they realize what’s important and they hug it out and they move on. WALLACE: You should see me and Wolf Blitzer, it goes on all the time. P!NK: I can imagine. (laughs)

And of course no Wallace interview with a music star would be complete without the customary burst into rather deadpan song, in this case to the anthemic hit “Raise Your Glass”:

Watch above via HBO Max and CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

