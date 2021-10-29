Zayn Malik Reportedly Pleads No Contest to Harassing Gigi and Yolanda Hadid Following Alleged Physical Altercation

Zayn Malik reportedly pleaded no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda following an alleged physical altercation.

According to TMZ, the former One Direction star was charged with four counts of harassment, as he allegedly called Yolanda a “fucking dutch slut” and pushed her into a dresser, additionally screaming at Gigi over the phone.

Malik, however, denies any physical contact.

TMZ reported that court docs regarding the incident claim Malik also told Yolanda to “stay away from [my] fucking daughter” and screamed, “The fucking sperm that came out of [my] fucking cock.”

“Strap on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house,” Malik allegedly said to Gigi on the phone while she was in Paris.

Court documents also purportedly stated that Malik attempted to fight a security guard on hand, yelling, “Get the fuck out of my fucking house copper.”

Malik reportedly pled no contest to harassment on Wednesday and was fined with certain conditions, including a 90 day probation for each count, and the completion of both anger management and domestic violence programs. He must also have no contact with either Yolanda or the security guard.

Malik has released a statement following the alleged altercation, writing, that he “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago” in an effort to “create a safe and private space” for his daughter with Gigi.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” the statement concluded.

Gigi has also released a statement via a representative, stating, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Gigi and Malik, who have a one-year-old daughter together, have reportedly split following the incident.

