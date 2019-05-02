comScore

Burger King Seriously Came Up With Something Called a ‘Pissed Meal’ And No One Wants to Order It

By Joe DePaoloMay 2nd, 2019, 7:17 pm

Here’s a marketing campaign which could have used a little more thought.

Burger King, on Thursday, announced it is rolling out a number of what it calls “Real Meals” — as a nod to Mental Health Awareness month. The meals include; the Blue Meal, the Salty Meal, the Yaaas Meal, the DGAF meal. And then there’s the Whopper (pun intended): The pissed meal.

Yes, somebody actually thought that was a good idea.

Credit to Burger King for wanting to shine a light on such an important subject. Nonetheless, Twitter agreed that they missed the mark. Here’s a sampling of the criticism:

