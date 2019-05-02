Burger King Seriously Came Up With Something Called a ‘Pissed Meal’ And No One Wants to Order It

Here’s a marketing campaign which could have used a little more thought.

Burger King, on Thursday, announced it is rolling out a number of what it calls “Real Meals” — as a nod to Mental Health Awareness month. The meals include; the Blue Meal, the Salty Meal, the Yaaas Meal, the DGAF meal. And then there’s the Whopper (pun intended): The pissed meal.

Yes, somebody actually thought that was a good idea.

Credit to Burger King for wanting to shine a light on such an important subject. Nonetheless, Twitter agreed that they missed the mark. Here’s a sampling of the criticism:

Ticking one of the boxes here to try and make an add go viral and it completely blowing up in your face. Stick to the shit food Burger King. https://t.co/MzdOgZWscA — The Mountain Gorilla (@DarrenConnell87) May 2, 2019

One way to wake up feeling crappy is to eat Burger King. https://t.co/g7PXHDDBJg — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) May 2, 2019

uh hey burger king? nobody was looking for you to weigh in here. https://t.co/z4GnytNy9S — magdalene visaggio 🏳️‍🌈 (@MagsVisaggs) May 2, 2019

You know…Burger King could have donated money to mental health awareness organizations or give employees raises instead of fucking making color coded boxes to express how you feel when getting a fucking burger. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 2, 2019

This is exactly what I need when Im feeling shitty. Burger King. So I can eat something thats going to make me feel completely shittier. Yaaaaassss. https://t.co/gGyHq6JCkL — Paul Thacker (@paulthacker11) May 2, 2019

whats your favorite Burger King order to show that you are suffering, mines burger king — Day King Fighter of the Night King (@jacobtwop) May 2, 2019

how many people could have prevented burger king from releasing a product called the "pissed meal" and did nothing or were ignored — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) May 2, 2019

Can @BurgerKing employees afford mental health care with their paychecks or nah? https://t.co/KwIkT8x7cz — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 2, 2019

Feeling depressed? Stuff yourself with unhealthy fast food to fill up the emptiness you feel inside. #EmotionalEating #WorstAdEver I bet some Ad Guy in an office thought this would be a super cool way to market to Millennials 🤣 #BurgerKing https://t.co/J0rLqNhXve — Julia Graf 🌸 (@hellojuliagraf) May 2, 2019

INT. BURGER KING — MIDNIGHT

Me: yeah lemme get uhhhh (squints at menu) piss meal — Speidermann (@broazay) May 2, 2019

Every Burger King meal already is a DGAF Meal or a Pissed Meal. https://t.co/dveCmMuyUB — Dr. Kortney Ziegler ✊🏿 (@fakerapper) May 2, 2019

new burger king meal comes with a side of intense levels of existential dread — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) May 2, 2019

I, for one, think it's brave Burger King admits to no one ever being happy while eating there. — Nick Ross (@NickBossRoss) May 2, 2019

pissed meal got piss in it or no — Katie McDonough (@kmcdonovgh) May 2, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com