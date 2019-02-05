Democrats and Republicans Break Out in ‘USA’ Chant After Trump Lauds Record Women in Congress

President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening, and a rare bipartisan moment of patriotic celebration broke out amidst the strange partisan Kabuki dance that typically comes with this annual affair.

After the Commander in Chief spoke about what he sees as a national crisis on the southern border, President Trump pivoted to the how a “thriving economy” has led to women filling 58% of new jobs.

This drew applause from both sides of the aisle, but exceptional “whoops” and raising of roofs by the Democratic side of the aisle, particularly the many women in attendance wearing white in honor of the 100 year anniversary of the suffragettes who fought for women’s right to vote in this country.

Trump said “You weren’t supposed to do that. Thank you very much,” before adding “Don’t sit yet. You’re going to like this,” as most in the House chamber laughed at the ad-libbed and organically light moment.

Trump then followed with “and exactly one century after Congress passed the constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in Congress than at any time before.”

Chants of “USA! USA!” broke out in a manner that hasn’t lifted spirits since that chant rang out at the Lake Placid Hockey venue in the 1980 Olympics.

Watch above via CNN.

