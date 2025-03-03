Adrien Brody Divides the Internet With Gum Toss to Georgina Chapman After Winning Best Actor Oscar

Tom DuranteMar 3rd, 2025, 10:50 am
 

Brutalist star Adrien Brody found himself in a rather sticky situation as he went up to accept his Best Actor Oscar at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

The actor was stunned as he was announced the winner, beating out Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) for the coveted award.

But as he approached the waiting Cillian Murphy to accept the statue, Brody suddenly froze as he realized he was still chewing his gum.

That was when his partner, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, sprung up, trying to catch Brody’s gum as he tossed it over to her.

Chapman, who was married to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein until 2021, then returned to her seat as Brody’s acceptance speech began.

Now, the only “brutalists” are the internet commenters slamming Brody for a “disgusting” act.

Others saw it as light-hearted gesture, with TMZ calling it a “funny moment.”

It was the second Oscars triumph for Adrien Brody, who also won for The Pianist in 2003.

Other wild moments of the ceremony included Adam Sandler’s casual cameo, Kieran Culkin’s indecent proposal to his wife during his speech, and the No Other Land filmmakers calling for an end to “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza.

Watch above via YouTube.

