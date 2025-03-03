Adrien Brody Divides the Internet With Gum Toss to Georgina Chapman After Winning Best Actor Oscar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Brutalist star Adrien Brody found himself in a rather sticky situation as he went up to accept his Best Actor Oscar at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

The actor was stunned as he was announced the winner, beating out Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) for the coveted award.

But as he approached the waiting Cillian Murphy to accept the statue, Brody suddenly froze as he realized he was still chewing his gum.

That was when his partner, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, sprung up, trying to catch Brody’s gum as he tossed it over to her.

Chapman, who was married to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein until 2021, then returned to her seat as Brody’s acceptance speech began.

Now, the only “brutalists” are the internet commenters slamming Brody for a “disgusting” act.

adrien brody throwing his gum at his partner before going on stage is both iconic & disgusting #Oscars2025 — 🤸🏽‍♂️ (@elaseyz) March 3, 2025

Adrien Brody throwing his gum at his girlfriend is so strange he should probably get kneecapped for that — WellbutrinEnjoyer (@EnjoysMids) March 3, 2025

so insane that in the year of our lord 2025 adrian brody is perpetuating the belief that ingesting a piece of gum remains within your gut for seven years — 🌟 (@stanIeycucci) March 3, 2025

Adrien Brody acting “humble” by clutching his chest and pretending to cry… only to reach into his mouth and throw his chewing gum at his wife… Hollywood voted for this man? #Oscars2025 — a secret third option (@deweystheme) March 3, 2025

Others saw it as light-hearted gesture, with TMZ calling it a “funny moment.”

Adrien Brody panicking and tossing his gum to his wife as he was walking up on stage is hilarious. She made a great catch 😬😂 — Sara (Taylor’s Version) ✨ Toronto N2 (@saras_tweets) March 3, 2025

The recent post about Adrien Brody’s memorable Oscar moment is definitely one for the books. His nonchalant attitude towards the orchestra trying to play him off shows his confidence and experience in the spotlight. Additionally, the image of him tossing his gum to Georgina… — The Anchor (@theanchoragent) March 3, 2025

It was the second Oscars triumph for Adrien Brody, who also won for The Pianist in 2003.

Other wild moments of the ceremony included Adam Sandler’s casual cameo, Kieran Culkin’s indecent proposal to his wife during his speech, and the No Other Land filmmakers calling for an end to “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza.

Watch above via YouTube.