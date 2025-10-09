Jimmy Kimmel Would ‘Love’ To Have Nemesis Trump as Guest After President Cheered on Comedian’s Suspension

Jimmy Kimmel claimed he’d “love” to have President Donald Trump as a guest on his show despite the president being nowhere close to a fan and even celebrating Kimmel’s recent brief suspension from ABC earlier this fall.

Kimmel revealed he’s open to having the president as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during a discussion this week with Lucas Shaw for Bloomberg Screentime in California.

“I’d love to have Trump on the show for sure,” Kimmel said, adding, “I’ll ask him.”

The comment follows Kimmel’s recent suspension from ABC after backlash to a comment made about the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” Kimmel said, referring to 22-year-old Tyler Robinson’s politics.

According to authorities, Robinson was “indoctrinated” in extreme left-wing “ideology” in the years leading up to Kirk’s murder.

Trump and others called for Kimmel to be removed from the air and the late night comedian faced a suspension after FCC Chair Brendan Carr told ABC, “I mean look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Kimmel has since returned to the airwaves, and Trump has made it very clear he is not a fan of the decision.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

Trump slammed Kimmel, a vocal critic, as “another arm of the DNC” and mentioned the possibility of suing ABC. Trump and Kimmel have a long history of trading insults, and Kimmel acknowledged in his talk with Shaw that he has become more political in his comedy over the years. Kimmel also pointed to the nonstop exposure of Trump as another reason for more of a focus on politics in his show.

“He’s on TV all day, every day. He gives us a lot to use. That’s not how it used to be,” he said. “You’d occasionally get a video of George Bush walking the wrong way on stage, and you’d make a week out of it, or somebody trips or something like that. But now you see him, you hear him, he’s presenting himself so frequently — it’s more digestible and less digestible at the same time.”

Watch above via Bloomberg.