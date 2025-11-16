White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was lambasted on Saturday Night Live for her hostile responses to reporters asking about President Donald Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a blistering SNL cold open, Leavitt — played by Ashley Padilla — was called out for her efforts to avoid the topic of Trump and Epstein following the recent document dump in which the president’s name appeared numerous times in emails written by the late sex predator.

“I’m just so excited to be here and answer your friendly questions,” Leavitt said. “As you all know, there was no news this week. Nothing happening with the president. No weird information was revealed. No one had any accusations that rhyme with ‘eda-file.'”

White House press briefing with Karoline Leavitt and Trump pic.twitter.com/tgVarzhDrl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 16, 2025

SNL poked fun at Leavitt’s rivalry with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins — with Chloe Fineman, as Collins, wasting no time going for the jugular.

“I’ll open the floor to questions, starting with Kaitlan Collins from CNN — who I openly hate,” Leavitt said.

“I think we definitely need to start with the 20,000 Epstein emails,” Collins said. “Why does President Trump’s name appear in so many of them?”

“You know you suck, right?” Leavitt snapped back.

The sketch then took aim at Leavitt’s bizarre assertion, during Wednesday’s press briefing, that the latest emails prove Trump did nothing wrong.

“Trump has asked the DOJ to investigate Democrats’ ties to Epstein, but is anyone investigating Trump?” Collins asked.

“Look, the only thing these emails prove is that President Trump did nothing wrong,” Leavitt said. “If anything, his crime was loving too much…and possibly too young.”

After getting peppered with more Epstein questions, Leavitt pleaded for a subject change — but promptly reversed course.

“Seriously, can we please move off the topic of Epstein?” Leavitt

“Sure,” an unnamed reporter replied. “Is it true the administration secretly sent 840 million dollars to Argentina to pay off their debts?”

Leavitt, wanting no part of that question either, quickly said, “We shall return to Epstein!”

Finally, Trump himself got in on the action — with SNL’s James Austin Johnson, playing the president, downplaying his connection to Epstein.

“Jeffrey Epstein, I barely knew the guy, OK,” Trump said. As evidenced by the thousands of pictures of us together, dancing and grinding our teeth at various parties — always leering and pointing at something just off-camera. Probably a book we’re excited to read.”

