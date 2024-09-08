‘I’ve Always Been Friendly Towards Him’: Elton John Says Trump Calling Kim Jong Un ‘Little Rocket Man’ Was ‘Brilliant’

Legendary singer Elton John reacted during a recent interview to Donald Trump nicknaming Kim Jong Un “little rocket man” in reference to one of his hit songs.

During an interview with Variety at the Toronto Film Festival, the British music icon thought Trump’s nickname for the North Korean dictator was “hilarious” and “brilliant” adding that it made him laugh.

Back in 2017, Trump insulted Kim following a recent blitz of high profile weapons tests. Trump claimed that if North Korea continued to threaten the U.S. then he would rain “fire and fury” down on the country.

The former president ended his threats towards Kim by labeling him as “Little Rocket Man.” John as a popular song released in 1972 called “Rocket Man” as well as a biographical 2019 film about his life under the same name.

“I laughed, I thought that was brilliant,” John told Variety. “I just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald.’ … Donald’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times.”

Elton John on his reaction to Donald Trump calling Kim Jong Un “Little Rocket Man”: “I laughed, I thought that was brilliant… I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious.” https://t.co/QXV9VqAtuT pic.twitter.com/MNhsNzFwlR — Variety (@Variety) September 7, 2024

John also revealed that he “always been friendly toward” Trump because the former president has “always been a fan.”

The singer added, “So, I mean, I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh.”