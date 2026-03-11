Fox News Shows Wild Moment Iranian Handlers Scramble After Hearing Female Soccer Players Escaped

Fox News on Wednesday shared footage of the wild moment “handlers” from Iran’s theocratic regime scrambled down a stairway after learning several players from the Iranian women’s soccer team had escaped to seek asylum in Australia.

Correspondent Bryan Llenas reported the clip showed the handlers and team staff hustling down the stairs on Monday as they were being confronted by an activist. The female activist mocked the handlers as the scurried away, yelling “This is Australia motherf*cker!” and “Yeah IRGC… you better run!”

One of the Iranian men lifted his hand up to block the activist from recording with their phone and whine “Stop! Stop! Stop!”

Those handlers were in a panic after learning five women on the soccer team had been granted asylum by the Australian government.

The women were branded “wartime traitors” by Iranian state media after they refused to sing or salute Iran’s national anthem during a game in Australia in March 2. President Donald Trump urged Australia to grant the women asylum on Monday and said the U.S. would do it if the country didn’t; Trump said the women “most likely be killed” for their defiance if they returned to Iran.

The New York Post reported on their escape:

Early Tuesday, police officers transported five of the women from their hotel in Gold Coast, Australia, “to a safe location” after they made asylum requests. There, they met with Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and the processing of their humanitarian visas was finalized, the minister told reporters in Brisbane. “I don’t want to begin to imagine how difficult that decision is for each of the individual women, but certainly last night it was joy, it was relief,” said Burke, who posted photos to social media of the women smiling and clapping as he signed documents. “People were very excited about embarking on a life in Australia.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!