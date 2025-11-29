‘Hey Sean, F*ck You!’ Tim Dillon Goes Ballistic on ‘Scumbag’ Sec. Duffy for Telling Travelers to Dress Up on Flights

One person who will not be following Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s plea for Americans to dress up better for flights: Tim Dillon.

The comic absolutely shredded Duffy on the latest episode of his podcast on Saturday, telling him to “shut the f*ck up” and fix the “unending hell” of traveling in the USA before giving out fashion tips.

“Hey Sean, f*ck you. Hey f* you, by the way. Shut the f*ck up. How about you get the planes in the f*cking sky, you scumbag,” Dillon ranted. “I’m sick of being lectured by this f*cking government that knows nothing about what’s actually happening out there.”

Dillon’s scorched earth take comes less than a week after Duffy urged Americans to dress nicer for flights as a way to alleviate some stress during the holiday season. Duffy has commented several times this year about how travelers have become more unruly in recent years.

His solution? Dressing less like a slob. Duffy talked about it during a Monday press conference:

But I think we have to think about, how do we do a better job? How do we maintain some of that frustration we have as we travel this Thanksgiving season? Maybe we should say a “please” and “thank you” to our pilots and to our flight attendants. I think — again, I call this maybe “dressing with some respect.” Whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourage encourages us to maybe behave a little better. Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport. I think that’s positive.

Dillon did not want to hear it, though. He said the terrible circumstances people deal with while flying go well beyond poorly-dressed passengers.

“The whole entire experience of travel has become an unending hell, okay,” Dillon said. “Everybody is understaffed. There are delays at all the major airports. The airports are old. They’ve fallen into disrepair. The planes are old. The pilots are underpaid. The staff is underpaid. It’s a horrible experience, Sean. It’s a bad f*cking experience.”

