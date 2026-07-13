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Joy Reid said she is not down with the “Vote Blue no matter who” mantra anymore.

The former cable news star went off on the Democratic Party for taking its supporters for granted and treating them “like employees” on the Sunday episode of her YouTube show.

“You’re treating us like we’re obligated to obey you. You want obedience, not passion. Obedience, first of all, we ain’t giving you obedience, because you’ve not obeyed us!”

The former MS NOW host pointed to ex-President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan as one example where the Dems sold out their constituents. Reid said half of that legislation was supposed to help “ordinary” Americans by providing free preschool and subsidized childcare, but then-Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) sabotaged it. That showed the Dems don’t care about their voters, Reid said.

She also bashed the Dems for lacking enough “fighters,” like Democratic Socialist/New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Reid went on to call herself a “liberated Democrat,” or someone who does not blindly support the party’s leadership.

“The leaders are supposed to be obedient to the people, not the other way around,” Reid said. “Ya’ll want obedience, you don’t want our passion. You want our obedience, you want us to obey you. We should not obey!”

Reid’s rant comes a few weeks after she said she was done supporting the Democratic Party until it commits to completely abandoning Israel as an American ally.

“To me, I, going forward, cannot vote for a Democrat who does not pledge to end this relationship [with Israel]. This relationship needs to end,” Reid said. “This is a nuclear armed expansionist power. They don’t need our money, and they definitely won’t get my vote.”

That came a moment after she complained the Democratic Party has been “married” to Israel just like the Republican Party — “no matter what they do, no matter how many people they kill,” Reid vented.

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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