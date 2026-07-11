Mick Jagger Gets No Satisfaction from Springsteen’s Trump-Bashing Concerts: ‘You Don’t Want to Lecture’

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It’s only rock and roll.

Mick Jagger said he doesn’t want The Rolling Stones concerts to sound anything like Bruce Springsteen’s politically-charged shows.

“You don’t want to lecture,” Jagger said during a podcast interview posted Saturday by The New York Times.

Jagger shared his thoughts after host David Marchese asked the iconic frontman about his approach to shows.

Performers like Bob Dylan, Marchese said, make it seem “almost … like the crowd is incidental,” while on the other end of the spectrum is Springsteen, “who clearly sees his job as engaging in a meaningful back and forth.”

“What does your relationship to the audience mean to you?” Marchese continued. “What do they represent all those people out there?”

Jagger said it depends on whether the Stones are performing at their own show or at a festival with a number of other bands, for starters. But the one constant for Jagger is that the crowd has a good time — and he doesn’t think ranting about politics is a good way to go about it.

“The bottom line… my job in the live music world is [for] the people that come to have the best time they possibly can,” Jagger explained. “And for two hours or whatever it is to forget all their problems and the problems of the world and their mortgages and whatever.”

Jagger’s views on the matter clearly differ from Springsteen, who has made bashing President Donald Trump a routine part of his shows.

Springsteen opened his latest tour in April with an anti-Trump speech, ranting:

This White House is destroying the American idea and our reputation around the world. To many, we are no longer looked upon as an often imperfect but strong defender of democracy standing for the global good. We are no longer the land of the free and the home of the brave. We are now, to many, America the reckless, unpredictable, predatory rogue nation. That is this administration’s and this president’s legacy. This is happening now.

He later branded Trump a “racist” and said he was “treasonous” at a show in Washington, D.C. in May.

And after the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota earlier this year, Springsteen released a new tune skewering “King Trump” and ICE — in which he called Trump’s “federal thugs.”

Trump has not shied away from blasting Springsteen in return. The president has mocked “The Boss” in a few social media posts this year, including one in which he said Springsteen looked like a “dried up prune” and called for MAGA to boycott his new tour.

Jagger on Saturday said he differs from Springsteen when it comes to songwriting too. The “Brown Sugar” singer said he isn’t afraid to throw in a line about politics in his songs, but he doesn’t want to go overboard.

“Nobody wants to hear a whole song about politics,” Jagger said.

Watch above via YouTube.

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