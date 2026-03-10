Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) furiously dismissed claims that GOP senators have reached out to discuss a Department of Homeland Security funding deal, calling the idea “a lot of bull” at a Tuesday news conference.

As questions swirl over the future of DHS funding, a reporter told Schumer that Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) claimed GOP senators have tried to advance those negotiations.

“Senator Britt just told us they have offered to sit down with Democrats and the White House—” the reporter began.

The last few words of her statement trailed off as Schumer responded firmly, asserting the issue is a substantive one, not procedural.

“OK, that’s a lot of bull,” he said. “Ask Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA). Second, we are constantly in communication with the White House. It’s not that there’s a lack of means of communication. We’re sending things back and forth. It’s a substantive problem. The White House will not budge on things Americans want like warrants, like de-masking. Plain and simple. So, to put up this subterfuge, ‘Oh it’s the means of communication.’ Bull. Ask Patty what happened.”

The Senate has been locked in a funding standoff over the Department of Homeland Security, with multiple votes failing to see any advancements.

Democrats say they won’t support funding unless it includes limits on immigration enforcement by agencies like ICE and Customs and Border Protection. Republicans argue the DHS should be funded without those restrictions, saying border security and national security shouldn’t be tied to policy concessions.

Among the fallout from the DHS funding lapse are flight delays and hours-long TSA lines, with some stretching for more than three hours.

The White House has called this the “Democrats’ Reckless DHS Shutdown,” putting the onus on Senate Democrats to make concessions for the procurement of a funding deal.

