Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has repeatedly claimed he “never, never” made comments in support of the Defund the Police movement, a denial that’s come under fire after CNN reported Tuesday he, in fact, did use those exact words.

“We do need to defund the police,” El-Sayed said in a 2020 radio interview before going on to explain “how the slogan could undermine criminal justice reform efforts.”

CNN also noted that several interviews from 2020 and 2021 show that El-Sayed supported “the key principle of reinvesting funds from the police into other public-sector spaces such as mental health and anti-poverty efforts.”

In June 2020, one month after the death of George Floyd, El-Sayed said on Detroit Public Radio, “We are in a moment where a lot of our public conversation gets chewed down into 280 characters or less … I believe that we do need to defund the police in so far as defunding the police is disinvesting in the means of incarcerating someone or killing them on the streets.”

He added, “And in investing more in the means of educating and empowering, engaging communities with the means of being able to take on systemic poverty, that we’ve allowed systematic racism to allow to fester in too many communities.”

El-Sayed offered potential solutions, including investing in more social infrastructure. “What if we were to invest in social services? What if we were to invest in public schools? What if we were to invest in public libraries? What would the world look like there?” he asked. “And I think that has to be the way we go. And that means both investing more in these services, and it also means investing less in police.”

Roxie Richner, a spokesperson for El-Sayed’s campaign, told CNN his beliefs have since “become more nuanced.”

“Just as he did in Wayne County in 2023, Abdul believes we need to improve law enforcement recruitment, retention, and retirement funding so that law enforcement officers come from the communities they serve,” Richner said in a statement to the news organization. “He also believes we must reject militarized policing, pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and opt for community violence intervention, behavioral health response, and improvements in public health to reduce violence and protect the lives of communities and law enforcement alike.”

El-Sayed is currently the Democratic favorite ahead of Michigan’s August 4 Senatorial primary. He will face Rep. Haley Stevens (D—MI) in a debate Tuesday night. Stevens backed the state’s Justice in Policing Act, which was issued in June 2020, which called for “removing barriers to prosecuting police misconduct and recovering damages from officers who have violated civilians’ rights” and “combating police brutality, including by requiring body and dashboard cameras, banning chokeholds, ending the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases and enacting steps to end racial profiling” as well as making lynching a federal crime.

The act was expanded and retitled the George Floyd Justice of Policing Act in 2021.

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