‘As A White Man That Was So Powerful!’ Ex-Trumper Joe Walsh Blown Away By Michelle Obama Racism Remarks

Former Trump-supporting ex-Congressman Joe Walsh told CNN anchors he was blown away by former First Lady Michelle Obama’s comments on race, telling them “As a White man that was so powerful!”

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) that kicked off in Chicago Monday night kept rolling on Tuesday with Day Two speeches from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and a host of others.

But Michelle Obama appears to have been the star of the night with a fiery and near-universally–praised speech that included hard shots at former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN News Central, Walsh told anchors Sara Sidner and John Berman that Mrs. Obama’s remark about the advantages of systemic privilege really hit him hard, and that the speeches last night showed “how American” the party is:

SARA SIDNER: There a moment for you during that speech? Was that the big moment, or did you find other things? Because it was every line of that speech had the crowd going nuts.

MICHAEL BLAKE: That was the line of the night. It probably is the line of the week until the vice president accepts the nomination, because First Lady Obama said what we feel as Black folk, that too often you watch and listen to inherent, consistent racism that people want to address.

And she made it, put it out there because she also tied in the dynamic of Trump has consistently failed up and has been able to have success that we don’t get to have.

And so when you talk about a Black job, and let’s be very clear, that mean low wage jobs and all the disrespect that they have right there.

She said out loud what we feel. And so as Black folk, not only can you say we’re proud, we’re excited, but you feel validated by someone saying it to the crowd and saying, we will not tolerate the racism that is existed from the other side. And that’s why I strongly believe Kamala is going to win this election.

JOE WALSH: “The affirmative action of intergenerational wealth.”.

That was the line that just hit me. As as a White man that was just so powerful!

And then Barack Obama tied it in with, Michelle Obama’s mom passing away and the values he got from her and his White grandmother from the middle of nowhere. And again, John, they shared these common values that we all should share.

JOHN BERMAN: So so to that end, and again, I ask you this. As someone you spent years beating the crap out of the Obamas.

JOE WALSH: Beating the crap out of them.

JOHN BERMAN: I mean, you woke up in the morning and did it and went to bed at night. That was that was what you did.

And you’ve you’re in a different place now than you were then. But the totality of the events last night, from Emhoff to Obama to Obama. What– the crowd here loved it. But out in the country, when people watching on TV, what do you think their takeaway was? What did the Democrats accomplish?

JOE WALSH: How how regular and how American this party is. And I say that as someone who’s not a Democrat, and I say that as someone who has the Democrats have always kind of had a problem as being a bit too elitist.

Oh my God, listen to Doug Emhoff, right, right. Leaving his cell phone, trying to get a call back for a blind date.

SARA SIDNER: “Hey, it’s Doug!” I don’t think I’m gonna forget that.

JOE WALSH: Yeah, middle America would wrap their arms around what they heard last night.