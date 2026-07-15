Biden Drops a 2-Minute Trailer for His Upcoming Memoir: ‘The Complete Story’

Former President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will publish his new memoir after November’s midterm elections, promising the “complete story” in a book set to revisit his presidency and his decision to abandon his 2024 reelection bid.

Promise Me, America will be released on November 17, three days before Biden turns 84 years old and two weeks after voters head to the polls in elections that Democrats hope will see them regain control of Congress, potentially placing renewed attention on Biden’s presidency as party leaders seek to keep the campaign focused on President Donald Trump.

The announcement comes after more than a year of speculation about the memoir, which Biden had previously suggested would be published before this year’s elections.

In a video trailer that dropped on Wednesday, the former president said the book will explain the choices he made in office and the challenges the country faced during his administration.

I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now. https://t.co/uMINr9efxS@littlebrown pic.twitter.com/yzWfZyD31A — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2026

“Promise Me, America is about the challenges we faced as a nation. It’s about the decisions I made and why I made them,” Biden said. “Most of all, it’s about my faith in the promise of America.”

The title echoes Biden’s 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad, which focused on the death of his son, Beau Biden.

Biden hinted that the memoir will cover subjects ranging from the economy and major legislative victories to foreign policy, as well as Biden’s decision to end his bid for a second term after his widely criticized June 2024 debate performance against Trump.

Then-Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee, but went on to lose the general election to President Donald Trump.

Several books have already been written about the election and Biden’s fitness to run, which became a central political issue during the final months of his presidency, particularly after the 2024 debate that prompted his withdrawal from the race.

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