Bill Maher Mercilessly Mocks Trump Fans With MAGA ‘Baby Boom’ Shower Gifts

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher took shots at Trump fans by mocking their affinity for babies and presenting a series of cruel “MAGA Baby Shower Gifts.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist and professor at NYU Stern School of Business and co-author of “The Amazing Generation: Your Guide to Fun and Freedom in a Screen-Filled World.”

The panel guests were Stephanie Ruhle, host of MS NOW’s “The 11th Hour” and co-host of the YouTube series “It’s Happening with Velshi & Ruhle”; and retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, author, former United States National Security Advisor, and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Maher devoted a table bit to lampooning MAGA with Trumpified baby gifts like “Baby’s First Blanket Pardon”:

BILL MAHER: Let’s get to the really important news out of the White House is that there is a baby boom going on there. Usha Vance, pregnant. Karoline Leavitt, pregnant, and Stephen Miller’s wife, they’re all about to have children. You know, they love babies over there at the conservative side of America. I don’t understand it, but they think we need more babies. I always think we’d need less. Definitely less around me, ever. But, um, so anyway, since there’s such a baby boom going on at the White House, we thought we would show you what some of the things that are being bought these days for the baby shower that’s upcoming. Would you like to see the… You– This is the MAGA baby shower. These are some very interesting stuff. For example, there’s a onesie that reads, “not an anchor baby.”. That’s um–. Somebody’s also getting a doll that cries liberal tears. There’s a baby mobile with the faces of the cast of Fox and Friends. That’s so great for the child. Baby’s first blanket pardon. Oh, this is interesting. Stroller nuts. You know, that’s like the truck nuts, but for the– Well, they love those truck nuts. Oh, a baby monitor that alerts you when your child is woke. Autism-free infant Tylenol, that’s very important. Oh, the Venezuelan boat bath toys. And my favorite, a diaper that reads, don’t blame Trump, this is Biden’s mess.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

