BREAKING: California Leads Blue States in Lawsuit to Stop Paramount’s CNN Takeover

Twelve Democratic attorneys general have filed a lawsuit to block the $110 billion merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance, owned by David Ellison, the son of billionaire Trump pal Larry Ellison. Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN, HBO Max, and many other major media properties.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reported Monday, “California attorney general Rob Bonta is leading the 12-state coalition. He’s about to hold a press conference in L.A. He says in a statement that this merger would, quote, ‘Lead to higher prices, lower quality and less content for film and TV, harming movie theaters, basic cable distributors, and ultimately audiences on every sofa and movie theater seat in the U.S.'”

Stelter continued:

Now, Paramount has been bracing for this potential lawsuit. So it’s been pointing out in recent statements that regulators in other markets all around the world have already blessed this deal. Over the weekend, Paramount said, quote, “This transaction will create a stronger challenger to dominant global streaming and technology platforms. It will expand consumer choice, it will increase investment in premium content and theatrical distribution and create more opportunities for creators and workers.” So, you can tell Paramount is going to contest this lawsuit vigorously. It has already retained a Supreme Court litigator in case it gets to that point. Paramount says it needs to be able to get bigger to compete with big tech companies. But now…a judge will have to weigh in and start to assess the situation.

Stelter added, “Paramount’s critics have said this merger has a political cloud hovering over it all along. They assert the merger is a politically loaded move that hands control of CNN and other media assets to a Trump-aligned family. And there are many in Washington who believe the deal was greenlit by the Justice Department because of that cozy relationship.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

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