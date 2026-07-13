BREAKING: Reports Reveal Trump Quietly Notified Congress US Is At War With Iran Again

President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Congress on Friday notifying the body that the U.S. military had resumed its war against Iran as of July 7th.

CNN, Politico, and other outlets revealed the letter was sent late last week in reports on Monday afternoon. Politico noted that Trump’s letter is “giving his administration another 60-day clock to use the military in the region without congressional approval.”

Trump said the U.S. had resumed “defensive” strikes against Iran. “These strikes are limited, measured, planned, and executed in a manner designed to minimize civilian casualties,” Trump added in the letter sent to Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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