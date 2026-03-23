Conservatives Celebrate the Death of OnlyFans Owner: ‘One of the Greatest Evils in Modern Times’
Conservatives on social media celebrated the death of Leonid Radvinsky, owner of the website OnlyFans that largely featured adult content.
Radvinsky died at 43 following a “long battle with cancer,” OnlyFans said in a statement Monday. He purchased the company in 2018.
As noted in a report from BBC, OnlyFans was created as a way for celebrities and influencers to connect with fans for a monthly fee. Included in the subscription was access to exclusive content. Over time, however, the site became mostly utilized by pornographic content creators.
That fact was why many prominent conservatives harshly criticized Radvinsky once news of his death was published online.
“This man dedicated his life to peddling smut and poison,” Matt Walsh said. “Now he’s dead and his only legacy on this Earth is filth. What a waste of existence.
“We all must die. Let us be inspired to make much better use of our time here.”
Robby Starbuck called the site Radvinsky owned “one of the greatest evils in modern times.”
“Leonid Radvinsky’s legacy is the mass exploitation of young women,” Starbuck continued, “many of which suffered horrible trauma as kids and some are forced to do it. Others are evil women who exploit desperate, pitiful men. It’s societal poison.”
Others held Radvinsky, a billionaire who left behind a wife and four kids, in similar regard.
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