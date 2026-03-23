Conservatives Celebrate the Death of OnlyFans Owner: ‘One of the Greatest Evils in Modern Times’

Conservatives on social media celebrated the death of Leonid Radvinsky, owner of the website OnlyFans that largely featured adult content.

Radvinsky died at 43 following a “long battle with cancer,” OnlyFans said in a statement Monday. He purchased the company in 2018.

As noted in a report from BBC, OnlyFans was created as a way for celebrities and influencers to connect with fans for a monthly fee. Included in the subscription was access to exclusive content. Over time, however, the site became mostly utilized by pornographic content creators.

That fact was why many prominent conservatives harshly criticized Radvinsky once news of his death was published online.

“This man dedicated his life to peddling smut and poison,” Matt Walsh said. “Now he’s dead and his only legacy on this Earth is filth. What a waste of existence.

“We all must die. Let us be inspired to make much better use of our time here.”

This man dedicated his life to peddling smut and poison. Now he’s dead and his only legacy on this Earth is filth. What a waste of existence. We all must die. Let us be inspired to make much better use of our time here. https://t.co/zMJK6Km8lB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 23, 2026

Robby Starbuck called the site Radvinsky owned “one of the greatest evils in modern times.”

“Leonid Radvinsky’s legacy is the mass exploitation of young women,” Starbuck continued, “many of which suffered horrible trauma as kids and some are forced to do it. Others are evil women who exploit desperate, pitiful men. It’s societal poison.”

Others held Radvinsky, a billionaire who left behind a wife and four kids, in similar regard.

We prayed for his cancer. 🙏 https://t.co/X5ZJwyQICC — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) March 23, 2026

Onlyfans is responsible for introducing thousands and thousands of young women into online sex work. It is responsible for the destruction of marriages of men and in many cases the financial ruin of families with men spending thousands on girls they'd never meet. Bury the site… https://t.co/eIIWAQbX3O — 9mmSMG (@9mmsmg) March 23, 2026

Over 90% of Congress was taking money from this guy via AIPAC. He was the largest donor per their records.

Radvinsky exploited America’s daughters, to pay off America’s congressmen, so they would fund the foreign wars that America’s sons would die in. https://t.co/jmM8hanteW — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) March 23, 2026

Thank you Chuck Norris https://t.co/utFa7n91jh — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 23, 2026

Rip Bozo Couldn't have happened to a worse person https://t.co/6VvhftOwQJ pic.twitter.com/nOOvWyypac — Tony Rigatoni (@tonyrigatonee) March 23, 2026

A cancer on society dies of cancer https://t.co/dDBMAANpfy — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 23, 2026

One could make a strong argument that it is the foreign pornography terror regime and not the mullahs who have done more damage to Americans https://t.co/yU00fBmiA5 — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 23, 2026

The scum groomed millions of women to be whores and destroyed manhood at scale has died. https://t.co/g1zHLWzwda — Ray Youssef (@raythewarchief) March 23, 2026

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