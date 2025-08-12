Controversial Texas AG Seeks to Jail Beto O’Rourke Over Fundraising for Runaway Democrats

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to throw Democrat Beto O’Rourke behind bars over his bid to raise money for the fellow Dems who fled the state earlier this month.

In a statement released Tuesday, Paxton said O’Rourke “blatantly” violated a restraining order when he continued to raise money for the lawmakers who fled the Lone Star State in a heated redestricting battle.

The news release repeatedly references O’Rourke by his real name, Robert Francis, a subtle jab often utilized by Republicans.

“Robert Francis flagrantly and knowingly violated the court order I secured that prevents him from raising funds and distributing any more Beto Bribes,” Paxton said in the statement. “He’s about to find out that running your mouth and ignoring the rule of law has consequences in Texas. It’s time to lock him up.”

Paxton made a similar threat against the dozens of Texas Democrats who got out of dodge last week amid an ongoing standoff over the Republicans’ push for a mid-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

Over the weekend, a Texas judge blocked O’Rourke from fundraising for the runaway Dems.