FBI Director Kash Patel Pounds a Beer and Gets Rowdy in Team USA Locker Room After Thrilling Gold Medal Hockey Win

Kash Patel really enjoyed Team USA’s thrilling overtime win over Canada in the men’s gold medal hockey game on Sunday, with the FBI director taking a swig of beer and shouting like he just won a huge bet in Las Vegas while partying in the locker room afterwards.

ProPublica reporter William Turton posted a 46-second clip of Patel joining the post-game celebration on X, which he said a source sent to him.

Patel is seen taking a decently-sized sip from a beer bottle before splashing the brew on some of the players. He then starts pounding his chest and a nearby table in a moment of sports bliss, right as a gold medal was draped around his neck.

The FBI director then lifted his arm and beer bottle and jumped around with the players as they belted out Toby Keith’s 2002 tune “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue.” The rest of the squad seemed nearly as fired up as Patel — and why wouldn’t they be, considering it was Team USA’s first hockey gold medal since the 1980 Olympics. Jack Hughes lost two teeth but scored the game winning goal in over time.

A source sent me this video of FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the US Men's Olympic Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/egjmdhOAF6 — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 22, 2026

Patel bashed the media and confirmed it was him going nuts with the players in an X post on Sunday night.

He posted:

For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.

His post was capped off with the punch/knuckles emoji, a hockey emoji, and the American flag emoji.

That came a little while after he shared pictures of him enjoying the big victory with Team USA coach Mike Sullivan and the players.

