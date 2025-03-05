‘F**k You For Making Me Watch That!’ Jan. 6 Cop Torches Trump Speech to Laughing Jim Acosta

January 6 cop Michael Fanone — who suffered a heart attack after being assaulted by Trump fans during the Capitol riot — told a laughing Jim Acosta exactly how he felt about President Donald Trump’s speech just seconds after it ended, telling Acosta “Fuck you for making me watch that!”

Trump delivered a 99-minute address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night — essentially a State of the Union address by a different name — that was chock full of memorable and newsworthy moments. Even some conservatives noted the intense partisanship of the speech, while disruptions and quieter protests from Democrats were a running theme.

Minutes after the speech Acosta convened a special edition of his Substack video podcast The Jim Acosta Show, which opened with Fanone’s expletive-laced assessment:

JIM ACOSTA: Welcome to the post speech edition of The Jim Acosta Show. Michael Fanone is on with me right now. You’ve heard of the Democratic response? This is the Fanone response. And, Mike, you might have been you might have been caught by some of our early viewers there just a few moments ago. You were just saying you had a comment for me as we were getting started here. MICHAEL FANONE: Yeah. No, I mean, Jim, I love you and I have nothing but respect for you. But fuck you for making me watch that! JIM ACOSTA: (LAUGHS) I deserve that. That’s true. That’s fair. And I. And I welcome that. I want to jump right into it, because I think you and I might get on YouTube in a few minutes here and go talk to Don Lemon, which that’ll be a completely different kind of shit show. But let’s let’s talk about Trump speech because, I mean, the, the part that I have to ask you about, he said at one point “We must bring back law and order to our cities and our towns.”. I mean, obviously, you know, he’s completely leaving out the fact that he pardoned all those January 6th rioters and insurrectionists. But, I mean, it was an hour and 35 minute or hour and 40 minute speech. He somehow left that out. Your thoughts? MICHAEL FANONE: Well, I mean, my first reaction was, Mr. Trump, what you just said was one of the most insanely idiotic things that I’ve ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this country is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points. And may God have mercy on your soul!

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show.