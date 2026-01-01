Former Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ) has announced he is withdrawing from public life after a dementia diagnosis.

Kyl, 83, served in Congress for 25 years, including a term as a minority whip in the Senate. He left Congress in 2013, but briefly returned five years later to fill a seat left by the death of John McCain.

“My family and I now head down a path filled with moments of joy and increasing difficulties,” Kyl said in a statement first reported by the Associated Press. “I am grateful beyond expression for their love and support, in these coming days as in all the days of my life. Despite this diagnosis, I remain a very fortunate man.”

The Arizona lawmaker joined the lobbying firm Covington and Burling after leaving Congress. He briefly stepped away from those duties when then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey asked him to step in to replace McCain. He rejoined the lobbying firm in 2019.

The University of Arizona, where Kyl grduated, also released a statement on his diagnosis.

“A proud University of Arizona alumnus, Sen. Kyl devoted more than two decades to public service representing Arizona in Congress, leaving a lasting impact on water policy, national defense and intelligence policy. His leadership, integrity and commitment to service reflect the highest ideals of public life,” their statement reads. “The University of Arizona has been honored to serve as the steward of Sen. Kyl’s papers, preserving his legacy for future generations of scholars, students and public servants.”