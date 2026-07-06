Fox Contributor Pours Cold Water On Charlie Kirk Conspiracies: Evidence Shows Robinson ‘Committed This Act’

Fox News contributor David Webb claimed Monday that evidence in the Charlie Kirk assassination trial shows the accused, Tyler Robinson, “committed this act,” as the preliminary hearing got underway in Utah.

Robinson has not yet entered a plea to the charge of aggravated murder for allegedly shooting and killing Kirk on a Utah college campus last September. Kirk’s assassination has sparked a wildfire of conspiracy theories in the MAGA world, with everyone from Candace Owens to Tucker Carlson casting doubt on law enforcement’s investigation of the case.

Fox News host Sandra Smith said, “Just reviewing some of the courtroom notes, some of the color from the courtroom, Erika Kirk, when she walked in, there was eye contact with the judge, and you just have to wonder what’s going through her head when you think about all her battles so far battling against the defense that has been trying to delay this trial, to keep the media out of the courtroom and how hard this has been for her.”

“And her statement…’The public should see this,'” Webb said of Erika Kirk. “This assassination was public, which speaks to the public interest. More on the process,” Webb continued, adding:

The death penalty arguments that were initially made, the defense wanted that taken off. That is a negotiation tool for prosecutors. And that’s why it should be there, in my opinion. There should be everything on the table. The fact that they’re also trying to taint this, this slow process, is about dragging it out to introduce any form of doubt, right? Often times you think of jury nullification or polluting the jury pool, or even the public jury, which matters in this case. The evidence, by all terms so far, shows that he committed this act. I don’t think that’s the question. It’s a matter of how far the punishment goes. So they haven’t been able to take the death penalty out. Hearsay evidence is being allowed in, the testimony by [Lance] Twiggs being giving by statement. So now it’s degrees for the defense. But the fact is this is a public interest case. There have been high-profile assassinations throughout our history, unfortunately. And the public should also see this because justice has to be both public and served.

“Yeah, amen to that,” Smith said.

Lance Twiggs was Robinson’s roommate and romantic partner at the time Kirk was killed.

Since this is a preliminary hearing, the judge will need to determine whether there is “probable cause” that Robinson likely committed a crime in order to proceed to trial. At that point, a jury would need to determine guilt or innocence based on the higher standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Robinson’s parents were present in the courtroom Monday, as were Charlie Kirk’s parents, sister, and widow. Also present was Donald Trump Jr., who was a close friend of Kirk’s.

Kirk’s family released the following statement:

Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children. We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives.

The Kirk family added that they would not make any further public comments, and asked for privacy.

Watch the clip above via Outnumbered on Fox News.

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