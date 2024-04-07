Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum pressed a Senate Democrat on whether protesters have “won” — given President Joe Biden’s call this week for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, MacCallum asked Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) about whether the impact of protest votes against Biden in places like Wisconsin and Michigan was behind the president’s new position.

“We saw hundreds of thousands of (people) vote uncommitted against, essentially, President Biden,” MacCallum said. “We’ve heard for quite a while about the tensions that exist within the White House. The president initially said he was rock solid in support of Israel’s efforts here. Have the protesters won at the White House?”

“No,” Coons replied — arguing a “tactical disagreement” is really what is at play.

“I think this is a tactical disagreement that began with [Israel] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu insisting he would go in to Rafah,” Coons said. “Let me remind you, in Rafah, there’s more than a million Palestinian civilians who have fled from the north and the center of Gaza. They are now trapped up against the hard border with Egypt. And what I have been saying, and what I believe President Biden has been saying directly to Prime Minister Netanyahu, is before you go in at scale and try to finish the job against Hamas, make sure that you allow for humanitarian aid, and for those civilians trapped in Rafah to move out of the way before you conduct this last stage of the ground campaign.”

MacCallum followed up by asking, “What do you say to those who say that this move is going to be music to the ears for Hamas and for Iran, and that their ultimate goal of eradicating Israel from the Middle East, if they see the United States pressuring Israel to pull back, will be exactly what they want?”

Coons argued that the bipartisan aid package currently making its way through the House will assuage concerns that the U.S. does not support Israel.

“It will show Iran strong bipartisan determination to continue to support Israel in the face of Iran’s threats, if that supplemental passes the House this week,” Coons said.

Watch above, via Fox.