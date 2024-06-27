‘Hey, I’m A Convicted Felon So Black Men Are Going To Like Me!’ Biden Team Mocks Trump’s Black Outreach ‘Foolishness’ On CNN

Biden-Harris 2024 official and former White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond mocked former President Donald Trump’s comments at a Black outreach event, calling Trump’s premise “foolishness.”

Trump called in to a Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL)-hosted “Black Americans For Trump” event Wednesday, during which Trump repeated the Trumpworld refrain that Trump’s felony convictions help him attract Black support.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, host Kasie Hunt played Trump’s remarks for Richmond, who mocked Trump over the idea that crime and sneakers make him more attractive to Black men:

KASIE HUNT: So Byron Donalds is a Trump supporter who has been working on outreach to the Black community. And he held an event here in Atlanta where President Trump called in. And I know the Biden campaign responded to this last night. I’m hoping to get your personal take on it. Let’s just show what happened, how the former president Donald Trump spoke at this event. Let’s listen.

DONALD TRUMP: Since that happened. The Black support I think my representatives will tell you this. The Black support has gone through the roof, and I guess they equate it to problems that they’ve had. But since this has happened, like, the mug shot, that’s the number one mug shot of all time.

KASIE HUNT: He’s, of course, talking about his criminal conviction. Your response?

CEDRIC RICHMOND: I think it’s absolute foolishness!

But it’s typical Donald Trump. African-American, especially African-American men, do not gravitate to you because you are a convicted felon.

It’s– what Black men care about is the economic prosperity and opportunity that they have in their community, and what’s going to help them support a family, what’s going to help them with entrepreneurship?

So what Donald Trump talks about, those Black men are going to like me because I’m a convicted felon. I have a mug shot. I sell cheap gold tennis shoes.

President Biden is going to reiterate that unemployment in the Black community is at an all time low. Entrepreneurship is at an all time high. He’s closed the racial wealth gap, the closest it’s ever been.

And so that’s what you will see. And I think that that’s one of the greatest examples of how the two individuals approach things.

Again, this is about Donald Trump. “Hey, I’m a convicted felon so Black men are going to like me!”

And President Biden who says, I want to empower Black men. I want to help them create businesses. I want to help them achieve their wildest dreams and create and amass all the wealth they can. And I think that’s a clear difference.