‘I Find It Sickening’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams GOP for Using ICE Shooting Video to Fit ‘Partisan Narrative’

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served in the first Trump administration, slammed the GOP Thursday for using the Minneapolis ICE videos to fit their own “partisan narrative.”

The viral videos showed the shooting death of Minneapolis mother Renee Good at the hands of an ICE officer sent to the city to crack down on immigration and crime.

“I got on Twitter yesterday and within minutes of this video being published — or the various videos — it felt like there was such a mad dash to confirm one’s partisan opinion,” Griffin said on Thursday’s show.

She continued:

GRIFFIN: I saw people on the right just repeatedly putting out the same video that — I saw something very different with my own eyes — but it needed to fit their partisan narrative. It needed to back the jersey that they wear. And when did we become a country that a woman my age and a mother of three is killed — the facts will play out, we may learn more — but is killed and our first thought is how do I make this a win for the party I vote with? I find it sickening. The way it should play out, they should have frozen the scene and immediately administered any sort of lifesaving medical care to this woman — SUNNY HOSTIN: There was a doctor there that offered help, and they denied that doctor the ability to help that woman. GRIFFIN: Very disturbing video there, and then there should be a full-blown investigation. What I thought was noteworthy is Tom Homan, who is a hard-liner on immigration, actually said on air on CBS, he said, “There should be an investigation. We should let the facts play out.” But then hours later, he seemed to walk it back. Jumping to domestic terrorism, jumping to saying multiple people were threatened — that’s not what I saw in the video. That is not how it should happen, and it makes this a tinderbox in a moment that is not right.

