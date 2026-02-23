‘I Gave Her Money’: Trump Pauses Angel Mom Event to Bizarrely Boast About Paying for Audience Member’s Eye Procedure

President Donald Trump briefly paused his remarks at an event recognizing angel families to talk to a woman about an eye procedure that he’s paying for.

On Monday morning, the president hosted angel families — those who have lost loved ones at the hands of illegal immigrants — in the White House to honor their losses. While addressing the families, Trump suddenly stopped in his tracks to point out a seemingly familiar face in the crowd.

“Hello, darling. How are you?” he said to a female attendee. “No, right behind you. Look. My friend, right? Are you OK? Yes, you! Are you OK?”

The woman said she was doing “very well,” prompting Trump to ask if her eyes were OK.

“I gave her money to get her eyes fixed,” Trump clarified to the rest of the audience. “Lot of money to get her eyes fixed. That doctor ripped me off, but that’s OK.”

When Trump asked when she was schedule to get her operation, the woman explained that the plan was to have it done Wednesday.

“Good!” Trump responded. “You’re gonna have 20/20 vision! She’s almost blind — cataracts. She’s almost blind, and with one operation that’ll take a very short period of time — hope you have a good doctor. He’s an expensive doctor. Top of the line, right? But you know what? You’re gonna have 20/20 vision. Because I noticed you’re wearing glasses. I saw you yesterday on television wearing glasses and I said, ‘Wow.'”

The president also declared February 23 National Angel Family Day.

Watch above via Fox News.

