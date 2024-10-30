‘I Strongly Disagree!’ Kamala Harris Speaks Out On Calling Trump Supporters ‘Garbage’ — Says Biden ‘Clarified’

Vice President Kamala Harris defended President Joe Biden, but told reporters “I strongly disagree” with the idea of calling former President Donald Trump’s supporters “garbage.”

President Biden touched off a firestorm Tuesday night with a comment during a Zoom call that was widely interpreted as calling Trump supporters “garbage”:

And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Well, let me tell you something. I don’t– I– I don’t know the Puerto Rican that– that I know– or a Puerto Rico, where I’m from– in my home state of Delaware, they’re good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters– his– his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.

The White House immediately clarified, in a statement to Mediaite, that “The President referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as garbage.”

Biden himself later clarified as well:

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.

On Wednesday morning, VP Harris spoke to reporters as she boarded Air Force Two for a campaign trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, and was immediately asked to weigh in.

Harris noted Biden’s clarification, and said she strongly disagrees with the premise of criticizing people based on who they vote for:

