‘I’d Love to Fire His A**!’ Trump Declares That Fed Chair He Appointed Has ‘Mental Problems’

President Donald Trump is clearly fed up with the Federal Reserve chair that he himself appointed, expressing his desire to “fire his ass” during a speech in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Speaking at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center, Trump laid into Jerome Powell, instructing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to “work on this guy” and asserting he “has some real mental problems.”

The president added: “There’s something wrong with him … I would love to fire his ass. He should be fired. Guy is grossly incompetent.”

Trump didn’t appear to have these feelings about Powell back in 2018, when he appointed him to oversee the Federal Reserve during the president’s first term.

During the speech, Trump also addressed Bessent directly with the same threat, jokingly telling him that if he doesn’t get interest rates fixed “fast,” then “I’m going to fire your ass, OK?”

Read Trump’s full rant here:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Mortgage rates are down despite the fed. I mean, Scott, you’ve got to work on this guy. He’s got some real mental problems. There’s something wrong with him. Be honest. I would love to fire his ass. He should be fired. Guy is grossly incompetent. And he should be sued for spending $4 billion to build a little building. I’m building a ballroom that’s going to cost a tiny fraction of that and it’s bigger than the whole thing put together. You’ve got to work on him. The only thing — the only thing Scott is blowing it on is the Fed because the Fed. The rates are too high, Scott. And if you don’t get it fixed fast, I’m going to fire your ass, OK? I can’t tell you. Scott. “Sir, Don’t fire him. Sir, please don’t fire him. He’s got three months to go.” “I want to get him out, Scott.” “Please, he’s a voice of reason.” You’re very lucky you have him, I’ll tell you that. Done a good job. I think Howard [Lutnick]’s a little bit more for firing him. Right, Howard? I think Howard would say, get him the hell out of there.

Trump’s attacks on Powell are nothing new in his second term. The commander-in-chief has repeatedly let him have it in the pair’s ongoing dispute over interest rates, which Powell finally lowered last month.

Watch above via Fox News.