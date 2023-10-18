Jake Tapper Mocks Jordan’s Defeats: ‘Don’t Know Why’ He’d ‘Ask for a Second Round of Public Beatings’

CNN’s Jake Tapper was astonished to see Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) go forward with his second House speaker bid after the first one fell on its face.

Tapper joined Dana Bash and his other colleagues for Inside Politics on Wednesday as they tracked Jordan’s second vote attempting to become speaker. Jordan’s first bid failed when 20 of his fellow Republican representatives voted against him, and as CNN watched the ongoing count, Tapper noticed that Jordan’s second attempt was on track to do worse than the first one.

“That’s 19 no votes for Jim Jordan, who is obviously not going to win the speakership on this ballot unless there’s a mad dash to flip votes,” Tapper explained.

“Which there won’t be,” Bash added.

As he turned to Lauren Fox, Tapper remarked, “I don’t know why Congressman Jordan would ask for a second round of public beatings, but he has done so. What comes after this?”

Fox told Tapper that the last time she spoke with Jordan, he was telling reporters that “if he did not succeed on this second ballot, his expectation and his hope… is to try to put forward that resolution to empower Patrick McHenry.”

McHenry has been Speaker pro tempore since the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, and there have been calls to formally make him a temporary speaker in order to restart the House.

