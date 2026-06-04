John Fetterman Demolishes Graham Platner, Predicts More Scandals From ‘P-Hustle’s Life’

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) trashed fellow Democrat Graham Platner on Friday, predicting that there may be more scandals on deck as Platner seeks a Senate seat in Maine.

Platner has been blasted by Republicans and Democrats alike since he announced his run for Senator Susan Collins’s (R-ME) seat in the Pine Tree State, most notoriously over the revelation that he has a tattoo on his chest of a Nazi SS “Totenkopf” symbol.

When asked by a Fox News reporter if there were more scandals around Platner waiting to drop, Fetterman replied, “Well, he lied to everybody. He said that there wasn’t any after his Nazi tattoo situation. And now there’s more and more of the things. So he’s already lied about that.”

Fetterman added, “So I assume, you know, it’s like they say, for every ranch you see in Texas, there’s 50 that you haven’t seen. So I’m sure there’s plenty, a lot of more ranches in P-Hustle’s life.”

Fetterman is just the latest politician to attack Platner, whose rise in Maine has been marred by the tattoo, infidelity, and problematic Reddit posts.

Last month, CNN’s Michael Smerconish said the body art was a “blindspot” for the Democratic Party.

Platner has since covered the tattoo and denied knowing that it was a Nazi symbol. He has claimed he got the tattoo with fellow Marines during a Croatia trip back in 2007 and did not understand its meaning, though CNN reporting has cast doubt on his plea of ignorance.

Despite the scandals, Platner holds a slight lead over Collins in the Maine Senate race, according to a new UMASS Lowell poll.

Watch above via Fox News.

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