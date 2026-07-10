JUST IN: Graham Platner Officially Withdraws From Maine Senate Race

Graham Platner formally withdrew from Maine’s U.S. Senate race on Friday, making official the end of his campaign days after allegations of sexual assault triggered a collapse in political and financial support.

Platner’s withdrawal clears the way for Maine Democrats to select a new nominee to challenge Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) in November. The party is expected to hold a special convention in the coming days, with a replacement required by July 27.

The move follows a Politico report published Monday in which a Maine woman accused Platner of sexually assaulting her in 2021. Platner has denied the allegations but announced Wednesday that he was suspending his campaign after key backers abandoned him.

Although his campaign indicated Thursday that formal paperwork would not be filed until Monday, Platner submitted his withdrawal Friday alongside a letter addressed to the Maine Department of the Secretary of State, which he posted to X.

In the letter, he wrote: “People are desperate for a change. For this broken system to be righted. For the American experiment to be furthered. Over the past eleven months, thousands and thousands of Mainers poured their hearts, time and talent into a movement to deliver that vision. I will be forever grateful to them.”

Platner ended the withdrawal letter: “F*ck ICE. Free Palestine. Up the Hearts.”

Maine Democrats will now begin finalizing plans for a nominating convention to choose the party’s new Senate candidate.

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